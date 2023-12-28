The American Medical Association has some simple steps you can take to boost overall wellness in the new year.

At the top of the list — no surprise — exercise! Adults should get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity, or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity activity.

Coming in second is to consume less sugar, particularly in the form of sweetened beverages and fruit juices.

Number three: Make sure all family members are up-to-date on their vaccines during respiratory virus season.

At four — get your routine screenings for breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer on the calendar — especially if you missed any during the pandemic.

More from the AMA tips here.

Tip number five is to know your numbers! Track your blood pressure and your risk for type 2 diabetes. Both are easy to determine with simple screening tools.

Number six is when it comes to alcohol, moderation is key. U.S. dietary guidelines for Americans of legal age allow up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

Number seven is to talk with your doctor if you use tobacco, e-cigarettes or vaping products. Healthcare providers can offer resources and guidance to help you quit the habit for good.

At eight is if you are taking any prescription medications, carefully follow all instructions, especially when it comes to opioids and anti-biotics.

Number nine is to prioritize sleep! For optimal health, try to get at least 7.5 hours per night.

And, finally, manage your stress. Don’t be afraid to ask for mental health help if you need it.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including the latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.