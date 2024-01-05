CHICAGO — Employees in Cook County will now have more flexibility to take time off.

President Toni Preckwinkle joined Cook County elected officials and several others in a press conference Friday morning to share information on the Cook County Paid Leave Ordinance.

The new ordinance allows workers to earn up to 40 hours of paid leave, instead of just sick time, over a 12-month period. Employees will accrue one hour of leave for every 40 hours worked. It went into effect on Jan. 1.

The ordinance mirrors the state’s Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which also went into effect on Jan. 1.

Just like the state’s act, the Paid Leave Ordinance does not distinguish between part-time, full-time or seasonal employees.

“It’s a meaningful step towards fostering a healthier work-life balance,” Cook County Commissioner Anthony Quezada said.

In Chicago, the city council amended the Paid Leave and Paid Sick and Safe Leave Ordinance. That amendment doubles the time off, with five days of paid time for anything and five days of sick leave.

It goes into effect July 1.