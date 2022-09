McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A gastrointestinal illness outbreak linked to a restaurant has been reported in McHenry County.

The McHenry County Department of Health said they received complaints of 13 people who became ill after eating at D.C. Cobb’s, located at 1204 N. Green St.

D.C. Cobb’s is fully cooperating with MCDH staff during this ongoing investigation, the agency said.

Health officials advise anyone who ate there between Aug. 29 through Sept. 13 to be aware of the outbreak.