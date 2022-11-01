McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — The McHenry County Department of Health completed its investigation into D.C. Cobb’s and found more than 170 people became sick following an illness outbreak.

The investigation was launched after a cluster of illnesses was linked to the restaurant, located in the 1200 block of North Green Street, at the end of August.

MCDH conducted a study that identified 173 individuals who became ill after eating food from the restaurant. Norovirus was identified as the pathogen.

However, the investigation could not determine exactly how it was introduced.

After staff conducted an inspection, D.C. Cobb’s employees and management responded quickly — and “dramatically” reduced the transmission, MCDH said.

“The management of D.C. Cobb’s fully cooperated with the illness investigation team and continues to work with Division of Environmental Health staff to implement additional strategies to prevent future public health concerns,” said Patti Nomm, MCDH’s Director of Environmental Health.

For the full report, click here.