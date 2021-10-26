McDonald’s workers to strike over harassment, discrimination

CHICAGO — McDonald’s workers in at least 10 cities, including Chicago, are staging a one day strike to protest what they call a culture of sexual harassment and violence.

The protesters will gather outside McDonald’s Chicago headquarters on Monday. The group will ask workers to unionize to help fight sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

Organizers say workers have been sounding the alarm for years.

McDonald’s has since pledged it would require all workers to undergo anti-harassment training.