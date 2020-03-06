‘He will beat Trump’: Mayor Lightfoot endorses Joe Biden as Democratic presidential candidate

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Lightfoot appeared at a press conference Friday alongside Sen. Dick Durbin, Rep. Robin Kelly, Rep. Mike Quigley, Rep. Danny Davis, Rep. Brad Schneider and Rep. Bill Foster to announce the endorsement.

“I appreciate and support his vision for how we can keep the country together,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot went on to say that the Democrat is a proven leader who can beat President Donald Trump, who the mayor has previously criticized.

“His values align with the heartland of what we believe as Democrats and he will beat Trump,” she said. “I have no doubt that when he gets on a debate stage with Donald Trump, he’s going to mop the floor with him.”

She said while both Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are offering progressive answers for the country’s issues, she said the election is about more than that.

“This is about who the best person is to meet what is a significant challenge for our country — which is Donald Trump,” she said. “He’s a threat. He’s hurting out country almost every single day both domestically but also on the world stage.”

Crain’s Chicago Business reported Lightfoot and Biden spoke by phone this week, after the former VP’s big Super Tuesday win.

Lightfoot had considered throwing her support behind former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, before he dropped out of the race.