Mayor speaks out after several troubling incidents regarding Chicago police officers

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has spoken out after several questionable incidents involving Chicago police officers during days of protests and riots in the city.

“They forfeited their right to be Chicago police officers,” the mayor said.

The mayor’s angry response comes as a second family comes forward complaining of harsh treatment at the hands of police at Sunday’s controversial Brickyard Mall melee. Lazendra Collins said her family picked her up from work Sunday when she saw what was happening at the Mall — Chicago police converging on the car of Tnika Tate, making a controversial arrest that’s now under investigation.

Lightfoot served notice Friday that Chicago police commanders were looking to identify the officer captured on camera making vulgar gestures toward protestors.

“I’ve seen the photograph of the officer in uniform, giving people the finger,” the mayor said. “We’ll find that person and in my view, that person should be stripped of police powers and start the process for firing him.”

Reports and images of police with taped over name tags and black bands covering their badge numbers were another grave concern for the mayor. During an unrelated news conference Friday, Lightfoot said officers who cover up their badge numbers and name tags should be fired.

Chicago police released the following statement:

“All uniformed police officers are required to wear their unit assignment designator, nameplate and prescribed star so that they are clearly visible. CPD holds its officers to the highest professional standards and violations of the department’s will be addressed.”

In response to the mayor’s words, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said it is she who should be resigning instead of the officer who flipped off protesters, because she said “F-U” in response to President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump’s comment last night was profoundly dangerous,” Lightfoot said last month. “And we must stand firm in solidarity and say this is totally unacceptable no matter who the speaker is. And we see the game he is playing. Because he’s transparent and he’s not very good at it. And I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It begins with an F and it ends with a U.”

The mayor’s statements came after the president sent a tweet that suggested shooting protesters.

Catanzara said officers have been working long hours since the start of the protest.

The mayor said most officers are doing their job correctly, but she said she will not stand for bad behavior.