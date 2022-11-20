CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke out against the mass shooting that took place at Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub Sunday morning.

Lightfoot tweeted:

“I’m sick of this sh*t. How many people need to be murdered? How many lives torn apart? Until it actually stops? We don’t have to live like this. And we don’t have to die like this.”

A gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 before he was subdued by patrons and arrested by police who arrived on the scene within about five minutes, police said Sunday.

The violence is the sixth mass killing this month and comes in a year when the nation was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Although a motive in the shooting wasn’t yet clear, nor were the gender identities of the victims, the incident came as anti-gay rhetoric has intensified by extremists. In a statement, Club Q termed the shooting a hate attack.