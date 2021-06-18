Mayor Lightfoot announces reimagined Air and Water Show

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new version of the Air and Water show that will go on this summer.

The show, which traditionally showcases various stunts and events, will look different this year. The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will be the feature attraction of the show. They’ll perform along the lakefront from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.

The best places to view the show along the lakefront are between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue.

The reimagined Air and Water Show is part of the mayor’s Open Chicago initiative to safely reopen the city completely.

For more information visit the city's website.






