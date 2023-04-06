CHICAGO — Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has been busy since election day with local and national leaders reaching out to him amid the win. Johnson is expected to meet with Mayor Lori Lightfoot Thursday ahead of his inauguration next month.

The 47-year-old teacher and former Cook County commissioner will inherit a city that seven in ten voters say is on the wrong track.

Johnson will now have to build relationships with City Council and implement his public safety plans — the top concern for voters across the city.

“The people of Chicago, no one disagrees with youth employment, no one disagrees with mental health support, no one disagrees with training and promoting 200 more detectives, no one disagrees with addressing the housing crisis,” Johnson said.

Johnson said his first plan of action is to meet with the newly created police district council. He is also set to meet with Mayor Lightfoot at Town Hall around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.