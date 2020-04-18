Mayor calls for investigation after 24 deaths reported at Joliet nursing home

JOLIET, Ill. — 23 residents and one employee have died at the Symphony of Joliet nursing home from COVID-19.

Friday, Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk said the families have a right to know what happened.

“We are calling for a full investigation into what happened at Symphony of Joliet,” he said.

There have been 31 calls to 911 in the last five weeks from the facility. Right now, there are 16 people left onsite that have tested positive for COVID-19. The ones who are negative have been moved to other facilities.

“I have spoken with first responders the fire department who have related concerning stories of what they saw at Symphony of Joliet,” O’Dekirk said.

He said he’s not getting much cooperation from Symphony’s administrators.

Several families have reached out to WGN News with their own stories.

Sandra Green was a CNA at Symphony for eight years. Now she’s in the hospital being kept alive by a ventilator. Her daughter Alicia Evans said she was nervous to go to work because she was not told any information about what was happening there. She said there wasn’t enough personal protective equipment.

“Right now my mother is in a medically induced coma,” she said. “This is day 23 for us,” she said. “My mother was walking around the nursing home the day before she got sick looking for a mask.”

Sandra Green never had a temperature or an underlying medical condition according to her daughter.

Alicia Green got to see her mother three days ago.

“(She) is my lifeline,” she said. “(I was) raised by single mom and she’s all that we have.”

The majority of COVID-19 deaths in Joliet have come from the nursing home.

Lesley Spells, 73, passed away Tuesday night. He had dementia and one working kidney. His daughter Ashley Spells said she wasn’t allowed to talk with him for the month of March but was told he was okay. She said she got to see him a week before he died.

“I just sat with my father and cried and held his hand,” she said. “I didn’t want to accept the fact that that was the last time I’d see him alive.”

Ashley Spells said she was told by a third party, not the nursing home, about her father’s deteriorating condition. Forty-five minutes later he was rushed to the hospital.

“I feel guilty that he had to be in a nursing home,” she said. “I don’t see why he had to pass away alone. I feel guilty that we can’t even give him a proper funeral service.”

While the investigation continues into symphony of Joliet, both Alicia Green and Ashley Spells said they will scream from the rooftops until they get answers.

“I’m not going to be quiet about it,” Ashley Spells said.

“Her name is Sandra Green. She has a name. She has a voice. I will be her voice while she can’t speak for herself,” Alicia Green said.

Symphony of Joliet has not responded.