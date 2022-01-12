Matteson hotel shut down due to code violations

MATTESON, Ill. — A Matteson hotel was shut down by the village after fire fighters discovered numerous code violations.

The Travelodge by Wyndham was deemed unsafe for occupancy, according to the Matteson Fire Department.

A village spokesperson says fire fighters laid out their findings in a lengthy report that found the hotel violated “an abundance of code and safety violations” including non-working alarms and sprinkler system.

The manager, Latricia Washington, said she’s sure why the village is going through with the shut down. She said nearly all of the violations have been fixed.

When WGN visited the hotel to speak to Washington, a fire alarm was going off and could be heard throughout the hotel. The fire department said someone had to come and shut it down after someone pulled it.

Washington said the alarms work and that the sprinkler system is now working as well. She said there is only one more violation that needs to be fixed, and that was delayed due to Covid. She said the fire panels the hotel needs are supposed to be installed later Wednesday. The village told her they had until Jan. 30 to get it fixed.

About 30 rooms were occupied — some by family members of the owner and employees of the hotel. The city says it’s working with the Red Cross to find rooms for the 80 people were staying at the hotel.