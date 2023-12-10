GARY, Ind. — Firefighters battled a fire at the former historic Emerson High School in Gary Saturday night. This would be the second time the abandoned school caught fire in the past six months.

The fire broke out at the school near 7th Avenue and Carolina Street just before 10 p.m. Saturday night. Firefighters said smoke could be seen miles away.

The building roof collapsed due to flames, yet firefighters said they do not believe anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.

Firefighters from multiple northwest Indiana communities including Merryville and Munster fought the flames until 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

A fire broke out at the same abandoned school June 14 and the school is on the national register of historic places.

The school was known for a 1927 boycott after 18 African American students were transferred to the school that led to a strike against desegregation and a student boycott. The school closed in 2008.

Gary Housing Authority purchased the building two years ago, but it is unclear what the building was being used for, if at all.

There is currently no word on what may have caused the fire but an arson investigator was on the scene.

WGN is following the incident and will update as more information is recovered.