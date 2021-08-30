Mask mandate begins in Illinois

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

Mask required indoors for everyone age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status

Monday marks the start of another mask mandate In Illinois.

Anyone age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask indoors.

Governor JB Pritzker issued the mandate in response for the statewide increase of COVID-19 cases.

The governor also announced that all health care workers, including nursing home employees, and educators from kindergarten through college — as well as eligible students — will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

The start of the mandate coincides with the start of school for Chicago Public Schools. Monday is a return to in-person learning five days a week for the entire district for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.