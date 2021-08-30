Mask mandate begins in Illinois

Mask required indoors for everyone age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status

Monday marks the start of another mask mandate In Illinois.

Anyone age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask indoors.

Governor JB Pritzker issued the mandate in response for the statewide increase of COVID-19 cases.

The governor also announced that all health care workers, including nursing home employees, and educators from kindergarten through college — as well as eligible students — will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

The start of the mandate coincides with the start of school for Chicago Public Schools. Monday is a return to in-person learning five days a week for the entire district for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

