Martyl Reinsdorf, wife of Bulls-Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, dies at 85

CHICAGO – Martyl Reinsdorf, philanthropist and wife of Chicago Bulls and White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, died Monday at her home in Arizona. She was 85.

Reinsdorf was known for her colorful jewelry and designed five of the six Bulls NBA championship rings.

Both the Bulls and Sox organization acknowledged her passing Monday, in a joint statement, saying in part:

“Known for her dynamic personality and amazing creativity, Reinsdorf also was appreciated semi-anonymously by children throughout the world as “Grandma Martyl.” As “Grandma Martyl,” Reinsdorf quietly created and distributed over one million coloring books, crayons, markers and toys to hospitals, orphanages and shelters across the world, including to survivors of Hurricane Katrina, residents of Ronald McDonald Houses, patients at Lurie Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago and Phoenix Children’s Hospital and young vision-impaired patients at The Spectrios Institute for Low Vision (formerly Deicke Eye Center), to mention only a few of the many institutions that received her care packages.” Statement on the passing of Martyl Reinsdorf

Born in 1936, Reinsdorf’s family moved to Chicago in 1944. She attended Sutherland Elementary School and Morgan Park High School before attending George Washington University, where she met and married Jerry Reinsdorf in 1956.

She is survived by husband Jerry, three children and nine grandchildren.



