Marine from Indiana among US troops killed in Kabul attack

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — A Marine from northern Indiana was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport.

The death of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, was confirmed Saturday by the Department of Defense.

Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation, the school’s principal said.

Sanchez played on the school’s varsity soccer team and was in the homecoming court his senior year, Principal Matt Jones said. Jones called Sanchez a dedicated artist who took many art classes along with honors and dual credit college courses.

“Humberto was a bright, athletic young man who was popular, well-liked by his soccer teammates, classmates, coaches and teachers,” Jones said. “He was honored to be putting on the Marine uniform and serving his country.”

Sanchez and five others from his 240-person high school class enlisted in the Marines, while 11 joined other military branches, Jones said.

Several Indiana officials have released tributes to Sanchez, with U.S. Sen. Todd Young saying on Twitter that “we must never forget his bravery and his sacrifice.”

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans. Officials have blamed the bombing on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

The U.S. military said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

The Pentagon said Saturday the remains of those killed in the attack were being flown to the United States.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb asked for prayers for Sanchez’s family.

“Few among us answer a call of duty so dangerous as Corporal Sanchez volunteered to do,” Holcomb said in a statement. “In doing so, he made the ultimate sacrifice so others could live and find freedom.”