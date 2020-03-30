Mariano’s looking to hire 300 employees in Chicago area

CHICAGO — Six Mariano’s locations in the Chicagoland area will hold job fairs Wednesday as the company looks to hire 300 employees to keep up with demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The job fairs will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at these locations:

Mariano’s Crystal Lake, 105 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.

Mariano’s Glenview West, 2323 Capital Drive, Northbrook, Ill.

Mariano’s Buffalo Grove, 450 W. Half Day Rd., Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Mariano’s Westchester, 3020 Wolf Rd., Westchester, Ill.

Mariano’s Westmont, 150 W. 63rd Street, Westmont, Ill.

Mariano’s Park Ridge, 1900 S. Cumberland Ave., Park Ridge, Ill.

“Our online grocery shopping platform is a great convenience for our customers and more important than ever during the COVID-19 event,” said Amanda Puck, Director of Strategic Brand Development for Mariano’s. “We’re doing everything we can to efficiently serve our customers through our Pickup and delivery offerings. However, with the recent surge in online ordering, we need more help in order to optimize our offerings.”