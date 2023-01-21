GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening.

According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee.

The employee was not hit and the person who fired shots fled the location in their vehicle.

The police located the person at their residence and took them into custody. A firearm was recovered at the resident.

It is reported that the Mariano’s business was closed at the time and police say there were no customers in the store during the incident.

Police stated the incident was isolated and that there is no threat to the public.

Glenview police is investigating the incident and there is no further information provided at the time.