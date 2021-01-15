Marc Silverman talks about the Bears’ lack of major changes this past week on GN Sports

CHICAGO – The 2021 season, at least at the management level, is going to feel a lot like 2020 around Halas Hall.

Ted Phillips, Ryan Pace, and Matt Nagy are all coming back for next season despite back-to-back 8-8 campaigns where little progress is made. The fact that the team has digressed since their 12-4 NFC North title two years ago didn’t seem to matter to George McCaskey, who declined to make any major changes.

Marc Silverman of ESPN Chicago 1000 has been talking about this all week on the air and he joined GN Sports to discuss where the team goes from here on Friday. Josh Frydman talked with him about a number of topics with the franchise and even got a little chatter on the Bulls as well.

To watch Marc’s interview, click on the video above.