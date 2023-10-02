Andrea Lytle Peet is an inspiration for everyone.

She is an athlete who was diagnosed with ALS in August 2014 at the age of 33 but she hasn’t let it stop her.

She is the first person with ALS to complete 50 marathons in 50 states And she’s got a new film documenting her story.

She and her husband David joined the WGN Evening News to talk about the race and doc.

More information on her website

The film will be screened at the following theaters:

October 4, 2023

6:30pm

University Park, Illinois

Governors State University



October 5, 2023

7p.m.

Glen Ellyn

Grace Lutheran Glen Ellyn



October 7, 2023

2 p.m.

Chicago

Showplace ICON



October 8, 2023

7 p.m.

Oak Park

Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre