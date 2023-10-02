Andrea Lytle Peet is an inspiration for everyone.
She is an athlete who was diagnosed with ALS in August 2014 at the age of 33 but she hasn’t let it stop her.
She is the first person with ALS to complete 50 marathons in 50 states And she’s got a new film documenting her story.
She and her husband David joined the WGN Evening News to talk about the race and doc.
More information on her website
The film will be screened at the following theaters:
October 4, 2023
6:30pm
University Park, Illinois
Governors State University
October 5, 2023
7p.m.
Glen Ellyn
Grace Lutheran Glen Ellyn
October 7, 2023
2 p.m.
Chicago
Showplace ICON
October 8, 2023
7 p.m.
Oak Park
Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre