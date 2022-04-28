PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a 22-year-old man from Indianapolis was located and recovered on Thursday after he went missing in Lake Michigan on Feb. 21.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Bryce Dunfee’s body was found approximately a half-mile from where he went missing at West Beach in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Authorities said Dunfee was one of five people who walked out onto self ice along the shoreline of Lake Michigan on Feb. 21. The ice cracked underneath the party with the group fleeing back toward the shore. Dunfee didn’t make it back to the shore, however, falling into the water after the ice broke beneath him.

Members of the group attempted to rescue Dunfee after he fell into the water, the DNR reported, but were unable to traverse the unstable ice and large waves which hindered their attempts to save their friend.

Several agencies searched for Dunfee but his body wasn’t found until over two months later.