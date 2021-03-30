Manny’s Deli giving away 1,000 sandwiches Tuesday if customers come in wearing mask properly

CHICAGO — Manny’s Deli in the South Loop is giving away free sandwiches to the first 1,000 customers to come through their doors wearing their mask properly.

One of the deli’s regulars is picking up the tab for the free subs. The restaurant tried to do the same promotion before. It offered an entire day of free sandwiches if it could go a full month without a maskless customer. However, just two hours into the start of the month, a customer without a mask came in and the promotion was called off.

On Tuesday, customers can visit the deli on 1141 S. Jefferson St. for their free sandwich as long as they have a mask on properly.

Dan Raskin is a fourth generation owner of Manny’s — a mainstay in South Loop famous for their pastrami and corned beef.

“We’re doing this because we had an amazing customer that sponsored it,” Raskin said. “And it’s helping raise awareness for people to wear masks.”

Like many restaurants, the pandemic has hit Manny’s hard as well. This promotion, paid for by that one customer, is helping keep the hardworking staff in a good job.

“These staff members are like family to me and they, if they have to quarantine or can’t work, it affects them greatly,” Raskin said. “So we’re doing our best to protect them and they can keep working and that’s really what’s best for everybody.”

It’s a way to give back and feed 1,000 hungry people.