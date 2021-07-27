Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Multiple police agencies are looking for an inmate who escaped from a transport vehicle Tuesday in St. Charles.

At around 1:05 p.m., Hugo Avila, 21, was being transported to the Kane County Sheriff’s Department from the jail when he escaped the transport vehicle. The vehicle was in the area of Randall Road and Route 64 in St. Charles.

Avila, 5’8″ and 125 lbs., was last seen fleeing northeast from the area.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans and was in jail for multiple felony traffic-related offenses.

Anyone who located Avila is asked to call 911.