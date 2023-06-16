CHICAGO — A man and a woman are in serious condition after they were shot in Austin Thursday night.

According to police, a 22-year-old man and woman were sitting in a car near the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 11:52 p.m. when an unidentified man shot in their direction while standing behind the car.

Police said the woman was struck multiple times on the back and the man was also struck on the back.

The two were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.