Man, woman shot by police following attempted traffic stop in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A man and a woman were shot by police in East Chicago Wednesday morning following a traffic stop.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert at around 9 a.m. in the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, East Chicago police said an officer initiated a traffic stop on a Chevy Impala after a report of fictitious license plates.

Police said the vehicle attempted to leave the scene and then rammed a responding squad car. An officer on the passenger side had his leg pinned. East Chicago police said the officer in the driver’s seat exited the squad car and fired shots at the Impala — striking a man, 20, of Chicago, and a woman, 21, of East Chicago.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was evacuated by helicopter in serious condition. The woman suffered three gunshot wounds and was transported to the University of Chicago in stable condition.

The officer who had their leg pinned was transported to a local hospital and later released.

Officers said they recovered a Glock handgun in the vehicle. At this time, East Chicago police said they do not know if the man or the woman fired any shots.

The case has been turned over to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

All three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.