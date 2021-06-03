Man, woman found beaten to death inside Bellwood home: report

BELLWOOD, Ill. – A man and woman were found beaten to death inside a Bellwood-area home, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, both died from head injuries. Their deaths have been ruled a homicide.

According to The Sun-Times, officers were called to investigate an odor coming from a home Wednesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Warren Avenue.

The pair were not identified by police.

