BURBANK, Ill. — A man and woman are dead after a shooting Thursday evening inside a restaurant in Burbank.

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers were called to the restaurant around 6:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of West 79th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was shot and killed on the floor and a man who had been shot, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police said while the investigation into the incident is ongoing, they don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

One woman who spoke with WGN-TV News off camera said she could hear the gunshots through the wall from the restaurant next door.

A man who lives across the street had just came home from bowling with his wife and saw the crime scene tape.

“I’ve walked my dog here every night,” Michael Lewis said. “You’re not used to this kind of thing so it’s surprising.”