Man, woman dead after potential domestic shooting in West Chatham

CHICAGO — A man and woman died from gunshot wounds Sunday morning after a possible domestic incident in West Chatham.

Just before 6:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the 8300 block of South LaSalle on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers discovered a man and woman lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the incident is potentially domestic-related.

A witness told WGN she heard around six gunshots. When she ran outsider, the woman saw the victims laying in the street.

Another neighbor was a nurse and attempted CPR before both the man and woman were transported in grave condition. They were pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital.