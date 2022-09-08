ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch.

On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired.

After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and found a 42-year-old man, later identified as Robbie Dickerson, 42, of Racine.

Following an investigation, police believe Dickerson arrived at the apartment to allegedly sell drugs to Johnathan Skroko, 28, of South Elgin, and Hailey Miller, 24, of Antioch.

During the transaction, police said Dickerson was robbed and shot by Skroko and Miller. Skroko and Miller then allegedly fled from the scene, prior to the arrival of responding officers.

Both were arrested at a hotel Wednesday at a hotel in Gurnee. Skroko and Miller have been charged with first-degree murder.