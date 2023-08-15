CHICAGO — A second person with Chicagoland ties has been named in the fourth indictment against former President Donald Trump.

The former president and allegedly 18 allies “knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy” to reverse the 2020 election totals in favor of Trump, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a public relations executive and pastor with ties to Living Word Lutheran Church in Orland Park, was named in the Georgia indictment along with former President Trump over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

70-year-old Lee has been indicted for violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses and conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings influencing witnesses.

The 98-page indictment alleges Lee, who is also reportedly a police chaplain, tried to pressure Fulton County, Georgia, poll worker Ruby Freeman into making false statements she’d witnessed fraud on Election Day 2020.

Another Chicago-native, publicist Trevian Kutti, also was one of 19 people named in the 98-page indictment against former President Donald Trump.

The Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis alleges that Kutti is connected to an incident where two poll workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, were targeted in claims that they processed fraudulent votes to favor Joe Biden winning the election.

Freeman said Kutti warned her that she could be arrested and said that she should confess and would receive help.

WGN-TV has reached out to both Lee and Kutti for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Everyone listed in the 98-page indictment has reportedly until 12 p.m. on August 25 to turn themselves in to Georgia authorities, the Fulton County District Attorney said during Monday’s press conference.