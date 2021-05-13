Man who murdered 10-year-old in West Town pleads guilty to federal weapons charge

More than 50 guns were found when police raided Henry Reyes’ home in August 2019. | Chicago police photo

CHICAGO — A convicted child murderer who was arrested during a 2019 gun raid on the West Side pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge Thursday.

Henry Reyes, 54, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Federal prosecutors said Reyes faces up to five years in prison, and he is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10.

Reyes and his stepson were arrested during a raid on their West Side home in August 2019. During the search, Chicago police officers found more than 50 guns and more than 3,200 rounds of ammunition, Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Liva said during Thursday’s hearing.

The charge to which Reyes pleaded guilty, though, focused only on one of those guns: a semi-automatic pistol with a defaced serial number. Court records show that Reyes initially told investigators that he was a gun collector.

However, Reyes was one of four men convicted in 1986 in the murder of a 10-year-old boy in West Town. The year prior, Reyes and the others were driving in the 1300 block of North Greenview. They were looking for a rival gang member to “hit” in retaliation for a beating that was suffered by another member of their gang, according to court records.

After finding a rival who was sitting on a porch with about 10 other people, Reyes and two others opened fire on the group, fatally striking 10-year-old Bobby Hughes in the chest, court records show. Their intended target was shot in the groin.

Reyes and the two other shooters pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 30 years in prison. Their getaway driver also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years.

His conviction in the Hughes murder meant that Reyes was forever barred from possessing a gun.

Reyes’ stepson was also arrested in the raid. He was charged in state court with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possessing a gun without a valid Firearm Owner’s ID card, but the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped those charges were dropped one month after his arrest.