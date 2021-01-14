Man wearing ‘CFD’ hat during Capitol attack IDed, arrested; not from Chicago

WASHINGTON — A man at the US Capitol protest last week wearing a “CFD” hat was arrested Thursday morning on federal charges.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the man has been identified as Robert Sanford, a retired firefighter from Chester, Pennsylvania. Sanford allegedly threw a fire extinguisher that hit three officers at the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6, U.S. officials said.

The WSJ reports Sanford faces three federal felony charges, including assaulting a police officer.

Prior to Sanford being ID’d, some on social media speculated he was from Chicago because of the “CFD” intials on the hat he was wearing. But that is now confirmed not to be the case.