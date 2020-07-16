Man wanted by FBI after Aurora bank robbed Wednesday

AURORA, Ill. – The FBI is investigating after a Fifth Third Bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon in Aurora.

At around 3:30 p.m., police responded to the branch, located in the 30 block of South Broadway, on the report of a robbery.

A weapon was observed or implied and it’s unknown how much money he stole.

Th suspect is described as a white man, approximately 45 years old, 6’0 tall with a larger build and was wearing a “sweaty” white t-shirt with gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

The man was also wearing dark-colored glasses.

IF you have any information, you can leave a tip at fbi.gov/tips.