Man wanted after climbing on top of sleeping woman in North Side residence

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man accused of breaking in to a North Side home and climbing on top of a woman who was asleep.

Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of North Spaulding Avenue at around 1 a.m. Monday after the man fled the scene.

The woman said she was asleep in her residence when she awoke to an unknown man on top of her. The man was touching her inappropriately and tried to remove the comforter she was under.

The woman started screaming for help and the man fled out of the back door, police said.

The man, 5’8”-5’10” and between 150 and 180 lbs., has short black hair, an olive complexion and was possibly wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information, please contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.