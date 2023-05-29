CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning the public about a man wanted for criminal sexual assault after using Snapchat to lure and attack women.

Four cases have been reported over the last month, with the latest incident occurring early Saturday morning.

According to police, most incidents occurred in the 1900 block of E. 73rd Place in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. One incident was reported in the 7400 block of S. Euclid.

The incident and times include:

7400 Block of S. Euclid on March 21 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

1900 Block of E. 73rd Place on May 8 at 12:15 a.m.

1900 Block of E. 73rd Place on May 21 at 8 a.m.

1900 Block of E. 73rd Place on May 27 at 3 a.m.

Police say the suspect is posing as a woman on Snapchat. After befriending the victims, the women are sexually assaulted and robbed of their phones and money at a pre-arranged meet-up.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Police are investigating.