Man suspected of shoplifting falls into Illinois River, dies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a central Illinois man suspected of shoplifting died after he fell into the Illinois River while apparently trying to hide near a U.S. Coast Guard station.

Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief Michael Johnson said Saturday the man died Friday after it appears he scaled a fence and tumbled down an embankment into the river in East Peoria.

The Journal Star reports the Tazewell County coroner says the man was a 31-year-old Peoria resident and an autopsy is set for Monday.

Johnson says the man was suspected of shoplifting from a nearby Walmart store, and he apparently fell into the river while trying to hide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News