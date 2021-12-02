Man suspected in Algonquin homicides arrested in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday arrested a man in southeastern Wisconsin who is wanted in connection with a double homicide in Illinois.

Maxim Parnov, 36, who was taken into custody at a Salem Lakes, Wisconsin, residence, is faced with two felony counts of concealing a homicide death, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois. He had not yet been formally booked, the Kenosha News reported.

Police say the bodies of a male and female were discovered Wednesday in Algonquin, northwest of Chicago. Deputy Police Chief Ryan Markham said the incident hasn’t officially been termed a homicide, but it’s being investigated as such.

The investigation is ongoing.