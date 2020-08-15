Man struck, killed in Aurora hit-and-run Saturday

AURORA, Ill. — Police in Aurora are asking for information after a man was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday.

At around noon, police were dispatched to North Stolp Avenue and West Galena Boulevard in downtown Aurora on the report of a hit-and-run.

Police said a white vehicle struck a man and drove off. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kevin Piven is shaken up after witnessing the incident.

“So, I was looking out the window at the dam and I heard it, sounded like a car accident,” he said. “I looked down and as I looked down, I saw a body roll off the top of a car.”

The person behind the wheel seemingly paused for a split second, then sped off.

“I thought it was a Civic from my window, but when I came down here, people were saying it was a white Nissan Centra,” Piven said. “So all we can say is it was a white car.”

If you have information, please call Aurora police at 630-256-5330.