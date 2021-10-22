Man struck, killed by erratic driver at Oak Forest gas station

OAK FOREST, Ill. — A man died Friday morning after they were struck and killed at a gas station in Oak Forest.

At around 8:40 a.m., authorities responded to a Marathon Gas Station, located in the 15300 block of South Harlem Avenue on the report of a personal injury crash.

The man was pinned between two cars after a vehicle came barreling into him out of nowhere, witnesses said.

“I was in the store, I came out, I saw this car real close, and I was going to tell at him, ‘why are you parked so close to my car?'” said witness Denny Vloedman. “Then all of a sudden, I realized all the cars were smashed together and he was smashed in between them.”

The gas station owner said the driver came down the grass toward the parking lot and barely missed a semi-truck before the incident.

Police arrested the driver at the scene, witnesses said.