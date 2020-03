CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday night on a Red Line platform.

Just after 6 p.m., police responded to the Jackson Red Line, located in the 200 block of South State Street, on the report of a stabbing.

Police said an argument between two men escalated and one of them was stabbed in the hip. They were transported to Northwestern in good condition.

No one is in custody at this time as Area Central detective continue to investigate.