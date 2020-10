A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side.

Police said officers arrived at an apartment near the 3100 block of West Walton Street at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday where they discovered the 30-year-old man unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.