CHICAGO — A man was found stabbed to death in Uptown Saturday night, police said.

This will have been the second stabbing in Uptown this year, the first happened Friday.

According to police, the victim was found in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road around 7:40 p.m. with multiple stab wounds to the body.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.