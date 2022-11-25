CHICAGO — A man was stabbed several times in a physical altercation after an unknown individual broke into his West Ridge home Thursday night.

An unknown individual broke into the man’s home at the 6300 block of North Oakley Avenue around 10:40 p.m. The man sustained several lacerations to the head and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital and is in good condition.

The unknown individual was located and placed into custody. He sustained multiple lacerations to the body and a puncture wound to the chest. He was transported to Swedish Hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating the incident.