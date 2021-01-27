Man stabbed, robbed on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed during a robbery on a CTA Red Line train.

The man, 45, was on a train heading northbound from Berwyn to Argyle near about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was approached by someone armed with a box cutter.

Police said the robber then asked him for the time and began stabbing the man in the throat, hand and right thigh. He took the man’s wallet and left the train at the Argyle stop.

The man was taken to Weiss Hospital where he was stabilized.

No one has been taken into custody.