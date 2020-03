CHICAGO — A man was stabbed and robbed in the Lakeview neighborhood.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of North Sheffield. Police said about two or three men walked up to the 52-year-old man, discharged a chemical irritant, and stabbed him in the back and arm.

The suspects then robbed the victim and fled.

The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody.