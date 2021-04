CHICAGO — A man was stabbed at a West Side CTA Blue Line station early Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said a man was on the 500 block of South Pulaski Road at the Pulaki Blue Line station around 12:20 a.m. when he got into an argument with a man that took out a knife and stabbed him in the neck.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No one has been taken into custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.