CHICAGO — A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a 71-year-old man before a robbery attempt at the CTA Blue Line station in Jefferson Park, police said Wednesday.

The stabbing and attempted robbery occurred on April 14 in the 4900 block of N. Milwaukee Ave.

Easton Kirkpatrick

Easton Kirkpatrick, 32, is charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon. He is due in court on Thursday.