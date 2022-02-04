Man shot while driving in Old Irving Park, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the person who shot a 29-year-old in the face while he was driving with two other people in Old Irving Park.

Police said the man was driving on the 3900 block of North Pulaski Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when everyone in the car heard a loud pop.

One of the man’s passengers saw something was wrong with the 29-year-old when he failed to stop at a red light. The car coasted to a stop after it hit the side of a building.

The 29-year-old was shot in the eye and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Neither of the passengers were injured.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.