CHICAGO — A man was shot on the Kennedy Expressway Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said they responded to reports of a shooting on the I-90 near Belmont Avenue around 6:30 a.m. and said the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Around 8:40 a.m., all lanes were closed as the investigation continued. Traffic was being diverted off to Kimball Avenue.

No further information was provided.