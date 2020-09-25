Man shot near Hyde Park restaurant

CHICAGO — A 33-year-old man was shot near a Hyde Park restaurant.

Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the 5300 block of South Lake Park Avenue near the Promontory around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a man argued with an acquaintance inside the restaurant. He then chased him outside and fired several shots.

The 33-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and his hand.

He is reported in good condition.

Police arrested the shooter and recovered the gun.

No further information was provided.